Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Ask Travelin' Joe: Scotland, Columbus, London and Santa Barbara

Kings Hi Joe, I'm planning a trip to the UK with my wife, who grew up in England. After a lot of pleading on my part, she's agreed to head up to Scotland for a few days. Outside of the British Open courses, I'm lost. Any recommendations on two, maybe three rounds of golf on this once-in-a-lifetime trip? Jess D. Brown, via e-mail Hold your head high, fella—you're going to St. Andrews! Now, I still say the region's two Open sites are mandatory. If you can't snare a tee time on the Old Course, at least soak up the experience by walking much of the course, or all of it on Sundays when it is closed to play. Carnoustie (£135/$220; 01144-1241-802270, carnoustiegolflinks.co.uk), the seven-time Open venue 45 minutes up the coast, is your must-play blast of brutish links golf.
Closer to town, Kingsbarns (£185/$302; 01144-1334-460860, kingsbarns.com) offers an arresting blend of old-fashioned, contour-heavy holes and modern spectacular seaside tests, such as the par-5 12th and the all-or-nothing, practically in-the-sea par-3 15th.
A dozen other enticing options await in the area, including the 116-year-old "New" course at St. Andrews (£35-£70/$57-$114; 01144-1334-466666, standrews.org.uk). For a taste of pure quirky charm, I'm partial to Crail's Balcomie Links (£57-£72/$93-$118; 01144-1333-450686, crailgolfingsociety.co.uk), which amuses with blind shots, holes that cross each other and Firth of Forth panoramas at every turn. Dear Joe, I'm heading to Columbus, Ohio for a wedding. A buddy of mine is getting married to a member at Muirfield Village, so we get to play there one day. Any other courses you'd recommend?Matt Garretson, via e-mail Pfffffft. That's the air seeping out of your bubble, because any public course in the region will be a colossal letdown after teeing it up at Jack's Place. The only track that comes close is Longaberger ($64-$99; 740-763-1100, longabergergolfclub.com) in Nashport, a 45-mile drive east that's worth the journey. At 7,243 yards, with Tour-level (if not Muirfield-level) conditioning, this Arthur Hills design succeeds on every level, from price to shot values. Most memorable are the 563-yard, par-5 4th that plummets 15 stories from tee to green, and the watery 444-yard, par-4 8th.
Columbus's second-tier publics are pretty strong, but I'm partial to the Donald Ross-designed Granville ($28-$55; 740-587-4653, granvillegolf.com), a layout that comes with both Old World charm and bargain basement prices. Dear Joe, I'll be traveling to London this summer. I'm looking to play a seaside links course at a reasonable price that's also within reasonable driving distance. I've looked into Prince's Golf Club in Sandwich and it seems to be a good course at a good price. Do you agree with that? What other courses would you suggest?Sam Dostaler, Plainville, Conn. At $122 midweek, a price that includes coffee, a bacon roll and a gift bag, Prince's (£75-£85/$122-$139; 01144-1304-611118, princesgolfclub.co.uk) is certainly worth the 100-mile drive from London's Gatwick Airport. However, I'm not going to crown Prince's as the value king of England's southeast coast just yet. This 27-holer is a sturdy test and dishes out memorable views of Pegwell Bay, but it's not the same layout that witnessed Gene Sarazen's 1932 British Open win. That course was obliterated in World War II. While Prince's is separated only by a boundary fence from 2011 Open venue Royal St. George's, it's a low-profile, flattish layout without the giant sand hills and memorable holes of its neighbor.
If you can't swing Royal St. George's $245 green fee, then consider Royal Cinque Ports (£125-£150/$204-$245; 01144-1304-374007, royalcinqueports.com), 15 minutes south, in Deal. This two-time Open venue (1909 and 1920) serves up links delights in abundance, with topsy-turvy terrain, plateau and punchbowl greens and an ancient Roman road that parallels the par-4 12th. Dear Joe, I have a friend who lives in San Francisco, and I'm in San Diego. We're thinking of planning a three-day, five-round weekend golf trip somewhere in the middle. Do you have any suggestions on courses between San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara? We're looking for value on all parts of the trip.Michael Lilien, San Diego, Calif. Anchor your trip around Monarch Dunes in Nipomo ($35-$95; 805-343-9459, monarchdunes.com), 70 miles north of Santa Barbara. Sandy soil, coastal dunes, artfully positioned bunkers and eucalyptus trees that swat away stray shots spice the proceedings. Don't neglect the resort's par-3 course ($19-$30), a 12-hole layout with superb one-shotters and a set of wild greens.
Also check out La Purisima ($40-$110; 805-735-8395, lapurisimagolf.com) in Lompoc, a brute (75.6/143) from the 7,105-yard tips that can be walked for $40 after 2 p.m.; and the River Course at Alisal ($45-$72; 805-688-6042, rivercourse.com), where Miles and Jack from the wine-buddy movie Sideways struck their crooked shots and cursed Merlots.
 

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More