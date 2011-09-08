Top 100 You Can Play Up Close: Deacon's Lodge at Grand View

Deacon's Lodge Breezy Point, Minn.6,964 yards, par 72 Green fees: $79-$114 866-801-2951 grandviewlodge.com Arnold Palmer may have learned the game from his father in Latrobe, Pa., but Minnesota is where he built a course named for the man. Opened in 1999, the Deacon's Lodge course is the most demanding and popular layout at the Grand View Lodge resort, two hours north of Minneapolis. Built on 499 secluded acres, the almost completely wooded layout feels more like a private club. Extremely wide fairways lead to larger than average greens, and waste bunkers are prevalent throughout. Swirling winds provide another obstacle, as do a handful of wilderness lakes that some tee shots are required to carry.

Accommodations include 198 rooms, ranging from those at the log cabin that serves as the main Grand View lodge (located 15 miles from the course) to 10 multiple-bedroom deluxe cabins on-site. Be sure to try the chili blanco, a favorite of locals in the clubhouse, and don't forget to check out the Palmer photos and memorabilia on the walls. For a son who made a life out of golf, Arnie couldn't have picked a better place than Deacon's Lodge as a tribute to the man who introduced him to the game.

(Photo: Grandview Lodge)