Premier Resort Close-Up: Ojai Valley Inn & Spa

It's no coincidence that renowned mental-game consultant Dr. Joseph Parent decided to establish his headquarters at the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa, nestled in the foothills 90 minutes north of Los Angeles — there is perhaps no better location to teach the art of zen golf. A Silver Medal honoree in Golf Magazine's 2010 Premier Resorts, Ojai has it all: a golf course that's brimming with history, sumptuously appointed rooms and suites, a spa, and a 220-acre location with sprawling Spanish Colonial–style architecture. At 6,292 yards, the on-site Ojai Country Club course won't break you with length, but the quirky track does require strategic shot selections. Given its manageable yardage, the course is exceptionally playable from any set of tees, but the standout hole is a real brute — the visually intimidating 203-yard 16th, which requires a full carry over several daunting bunkers.

After your round, Jimmy's Pub serves excellent casual fare (don't miss the guacamole), but if you're in the mood for a more refined experience, you can't go wrong at Maravilla. Just make sure to pair your meal with a glass of the Ojai Vineyard Syrah — you won't be disappointed.

October green fees are $180 and room rates start at $300 per room. 888-697-8780, ojairesort.com (Photo: Aidan Bradley)