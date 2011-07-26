Empire Swing: Shenendoah at Turning Stone Resort

The par-4 3rd hole at Shenendoah. Photo: Larry Lambrecht. Shenendoah at Turning Stone Resort Verona, N.Y. 7,129 yards, par 72 Green fees: $95-$150 800-771-7711 turning-stone.com Lacrosse has long been the game of the Oneida Indian Nation in upstate New York. But golf has become its calling card over the past decade in the form of Turning Stone Resort, with three 18-hole layouts on Tribal land four and a half hours north of New York City. The original Shenendoah layout, ranked second in the state on Golf Magazine's Best Courses You Can Play, stands out among brethren Atunyote (Tom Fazio) and Kaluhyat (Robert Trent Jones Jr.).

This Rick Smith design, named for a legendary Tribal chief and opened in 2000, remains the most interesting of the trio thanks largely to memorable mid-length par 4s like the 398-yard 7th, where a lake down the left pressures both drives and approaches. Overall it's a less bruising round than both nearby Atunyote, venue for a PGA Tour event from 2007-2010, and the adjacent Kaluhyat course. The rest of the facility, complete with a casino, multiple hotels and the AAA Four-Diamond Wildflowers restaurant, earned a Silver Medal in Golf Magazine's 2010 Premier Resort rankings.

Another draw is the resort's "Be Our Next Champion" package (starting at $500 per person): two nights' accommodations, one round on all three courses and unlimited same-day replays on Shenendoah. You can also now toast success on the course or at the tables: the liquor license granted last year means alcohol is now available at all guest areas. Forget the cooler and just bring the sticks.