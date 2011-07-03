Deal of the Week: Play With the Pros in Hawaii

The location? Paradise, or as the locals call it, the Big Island of Hawaii. The accommodations? The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, a Platinum award winner in Golf Magazine's Premier Resorts. The course? A Jack Nicklaus Signature design. Your playing partner for a round? A PGA Champions Tour player, who could be Fred Couples, Mark O'Meara or even Tom Watson.

You can get all that and more as part of a ProAm package being offered by the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in conjunction with the 2012 Mitsubishi Electric Championship to be played next January 16th-22nd. We're talking daily breakfast, lunch for two on the day of play, and invitations to a pairings party and final night beach party. Accommodation options for a minimum six-night stay are either a one-bedroom superior view suite or a one-bedroom ocean view suite. For more information go to http://press.fourseasons.com/hualalai/hotel-news/golf-with-the-pros-at-four-seasons-resort-hualalai/