Deal of the Week: Club-fitting and unlimited golf in Southern California

Had a bad round lately? Maybe more than one? It's not your fault. It must be the equipment.

That time-honored excuse will be rendered useless with a new deal now available at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, Calif. It includes luxurious accommodations, unlimited golf at the scenic, Arnold Palmer-designed Aviara Golf Club and daily breakfast.

You will also be driven to the nearby headquarters of Callaway Golf for a VIP club-fitting session. During the session, you'll get one-on-one professional instruction while using the same technology used by the world's best, and come away with a new Callaway driver built specifically for you. So that equipment excuse goes right out the window. At least for a little while.

For details, contact Park Hyatt Aviara here.