Deal of the Month: Dancing Rabbit Golf Club/Pearl River Resort

For sheer secluded beauty and charm, I'm smitten with Dancing Rabbit. Located in the rural hardwoods of central Mississippi, 80 quiet miles northeast of Jackson, this Southern belle has fairways that glide through forest and flowers. The Azaleas course benefits not only from its bursts of springtime color, but also from an intriguing Tom Fazio/Jerry Pate design collaboration that includes option-filled tests such as the split-fairway par-4 3rd and the reachable par-5 17th. The Oaks course, nearly equal to the Azaleas in every respect, would be the star at most establishments.

Alas, not long ago, the Azaleas turned private—unless you stay at a qualifying resort. What I really like about the package is the variety of lodging options. If you'd prefer Augusta cottage-style rustic elegance, book the Dancing Rabbit Clubhouse Package, which includes accommodations in one of eight King Suites on the second floor of the clubhouse, 18 holes, shared cart, range balls, newspaper and hot breakfast.

If you crave more action, then book your package at Silver Star Casino Hotel down the street or at the other Pearl River Resort property, the Golden Moon, and commute to Dancing Rabbit for the golf.

Rates start at $198 per night. 866-44P-EARL, dancingrabbitgolf.com Tweet