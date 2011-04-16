Premier Resort Close-Up: Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Kiawah Island Golf Resort Kiawah Island, S.C.

The golf world will reacquaint itself with Kiawah when it plays host to the 2012 PGA Championship, but proponents of this peerless property like it just fine without the fanfare.

A Platinum Medal winner in our past two Premier Resorts Awards, Kiawah is a 10,000-acre coastal resort that serves up ten miles of private beach, 30 miles of marsh-lined, forested paths and access to nearby Charleston, although golf is unquestionably the top draw.

All five courses are worthy, but the Pete Dye-designed Ocean Course is the "must-play." Softer and more playable than its 1991 "War by the Shore" Ryder Cup incarnation, it's a still a beast but a blast to play, unless you foolishly take it on from the tips.

Accommodations take several forms, none better than the Sanctuary hotel, with its twin, curving staircases off the lobby, excellent spa and superb restaurants. If you're craving Gone With the Wind Southern charm mixed with major championship golf and sophisticated amenities, Kiawah Island Golf Resort is second to none.

Stay and play packages in May start at $246 per person per night. 800-654-2924, kiawahresort.com