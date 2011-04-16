One of Nevada's newest layouts takes you back in time at an affordable rate

Conestoga Golf Club Mesquite, Nev. 7,232 yards, par 72Green fees: $50-$140 702-346-4292conestogagolf.com Nothing says old west like the Conestoga wagon, and this namesake golf course manages to capture the adventurous spirit of that age perfectly. Located an hour or so north of Las Vegas and about 35 minutes south of St. George, Utah, this year-old Gary Panks track is a fair but relentless design that features rugged terrain, bold bunkering and absolutely stunning vistas. The mountain panoramas alone are worth the drive up from Vegas.

May is a great month to hitch up to Conestoga, because the price drops from $140 to $90. Wait until June 1 and the price plummets to just $50. Slashed by canyons and hemmed in by massive sandstone mesas, Conestoga is a beast for wayward hitters. Excellent risk/reward options can be found at the split-fairway, par-4 4th and the par-5 6th, while par-4s such as the 15th and 18th rock with thrilling elevated tees. For solid value and spectacular scenery, you'll definitely want to ride this wagon. Tweet