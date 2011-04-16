May Fare: Late spring deals, east and west

SAVE $155 Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort Destin, Fla. The Player's Package includes one round on the RTJ Jr.-designed Raven course and one round on Baytowne, a Tom Jackson creation, as well as lodging and space-available replay rounds. May rates start at $383 per night, double occupancy, with a two-night minimum. 800-622-1038, sandestin.com SAVE $105 Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. The Twin Warriors Package features unlimited play on the Gary Panks-designed Twin Warriors Golf Club, site of the 2009 PGA Professional National Championship, lodging, breakfast for two, valet parking and two sleeves of logo golf balls. May rates start at $529 per room, per night, based on double occupancy. 505-867-1234, tamaya.hyatt.com SAVE $165 Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The Grand Slam Golf Package features unlimited golf and cart on two courses, accommodations, breakfast, range balls, a gift set, a 30-minute daily golf clinic and use of the fitness center. May rates start at $415 per room, per night, based on double occupancy and a two-night minimum. 800-234-7842, pontevedra.com SAVE $160 JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Phoenix, Ariz. The Unlimited Golf Experience for Two package includes unlimited golf on the Faldo or Palmer courses at adjacent Wildfire Golf Club, lodging, buffet breakfast for two at the Blue Sage Restaurant, cart with GPS and 20 percent off in the resort's Golf, Spa and Tennis retail shops. May rates start at $339 per night, based on double occupancy. 480-293-5000, marriott.com (Photo: Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort)