Deal of the Month: Oitavos Dunes in Lisbon, Portugal

One of the unexpected discoveries on my travels came five years ago on Portugal's Estoril Coast. Terrific coastal weather, caught-that-morning seafood, and quality wine, history and culture are among the region's attractions—but my favorite highlight is Oitavos Dunes, an Arthur Hills design that sits on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean 30 minutes west of Lisbon. Oitavos Dunes traverses three distinct landscapes, from dense stands of umbrella pines to massive scrub-covered dunes to open, coastal transition areas buffeted by sea breezes. It's a superb, strong test and it was no surprise that Oitavos Dunes entered Golf Magazine's Top 100 Courses in the World in 2009.

Now comes The Oitavos, the on-site hotel that opened last September and that arguably surpasses the course. This architecturally stunning creation offers ocean views from every angle—including the hallways—and five-star service. Golf Magazine readers can take advantage of an exclusive package offer that includes four nights' accommodations, breakfast daily, and three rounds of golf. Direct flights to Lisbon are available from New York and Philadelphia. Prices are $1,200 (single occupancy) and $1,500 (double), with room upgrades subject to availability. Valid through November 30, 2011.

For reservations call 011351214860020 or e-mail reservations@theoitavos.com and mention Golf Magazine, or visit golfoitavosdunes.com