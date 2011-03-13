Worth Your Money This Month: Alabama's Cambrian Ridge

Robert Trent Jones Trail at Cambrian Ridge (Canyon/Sherling/Loblolly) Greenville, Ala. 7,427 yards, par 72Green fees: $45-$80 334-382-9787rtjgolf.com To most Alabamans, April means one thing: spring football practice for Auburn and the Crimson Tide. To golfers, it means prime time on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Among the quietest—and most spectacular—of the Trail's 11 courses is Cambrian Ridge, 40 miles south of Montgomery. Cambrian serves up 27 holes (the Canyon, Sherling and Loblolly nines) that showcase some of the steepest terrain, boldest bunkers and tallest trees on the Trail. With its challenge, variety and scenery—and its $64 walking rate in April—Cambrian is one of the country's best values.

Canyon opens with a 501-yard par-4 that freefalls 20 stories from tee to fairway, then clobbers you with a 275-yard par-3. Sherling offers more drama still. The serious eye candy emerges at the downhill 428-yard 3rd, where Sherling Lake is the backdrop, followed by a par-3 that demands a full carry over the water. Flatter—and shorter—is the Loblolly nine, but it's hardly a weak sister.

In a state that divides families over Auburn versus Alabama, there's no disputing the merits of Cambrian Ridge.

(Photo: Michael Clemmer)