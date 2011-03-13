Deal of the Month: PGA National Resort & Spa

PGA National Resort & Spa Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Those who come to PGA National usually want to tackle the Champion course, the 1981 Tom Fazio design that Jack Nicklaus tweaked in 1990.

Now, after a $65 million renovation, the rest of the resort is equally compelling. Highlights include four other courses, a European Spa, and the new Ironwood Grille.

Still, for serious golfers, it's all about the Champion, where Larry Nelson captured the 1987 PGA Championship and Camilo Villegas bagged the 2010 Honda Classic.

"The Honda Classic Tour Experience" package includes one Champion round, unlimited same-day replays booked the day you play, deluxe room, breakfast, practice balls and Garmin GPS (forecaddies are mandatory through April 30).

Rates start at $337 per person, per night, based on double occupancy. 800-863-2819, pganationalresort.com (Photo: PGA National Resort)