Major Test: Play PGA National in tournament conditions

Reasonable people are allowed to disagree on golf course rankings.

But they don’t come much more reasonable than Padraig Harrington, who said of the Champion Course at PGA National, host site for this week’s Honda Classic: “It’s the best course we play,” outside the majors.

Hmm. Well. Okay. Now’s the time to see if the rest of us agree.

With the Honda Classic this week, the resort has rolled out a stay-and-play package designed with a major theme in mind. Even after the Honda is over, greens will be kept at tournament-grade speeds (think double digits on the Stimp meter), and Honda Classic flagsticks will be left to flap in the Florida breeze. Forecaddies will be mandatory through April 30. And, in the spirit of the year’s first major, you’ll be able to upgrade to a walking caddie in an all-white Augusta-style jump suit. Caddie upgrades start at $25 per player.

Best course other than the majors? You make the call.

Packages start at $327 per player per night (April 1-18) and at $315 April 19 through May 21). See pgaresort.com or call 800-533-9386 for more info.

(Photo: PGA National)

