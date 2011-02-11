Tetherow Golf Club: You can now enjoy David McLay Kidd's Oregon stunner without limits

Tetherow Golf Club Bend, Oregon 7,298 yards, par 72 Green fees: $99-$145 541-388-2582 tetherow.com Two years ago we named Tetherow Golf Club in Bend, Oregon, the "Best New Course You Can Play," but there was one caveat: you had to play it soon, because it was going private. Public-access golfers can thank the slump in real estate sales for keeping the gate open to all.

If you're a fan of cleverly — some might say fiendishly — contoured greens, links-style fairway turf and glorious mountain panoramas, Tetherow is your kind of place. Kidd's ambitious layout is draped across two different ridgelines in view of nine mountain peaks. While the scenery is sublime, the challenges are relentless, primarily in the form of fast-running fairways that demand ground-game prowess and a set of dramatically contoured greens that will vex, amuse and frustrate even the most skilled putters.

Once you battle through the dramatic, 182-yard 17th, which plays to a dry island green, and the risk/reward 588-yard 18th, the bargain replay rate of $60 will lure you right back to the fight.

