Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Ask Travelin' Joe: Arizona, Palm Springs, Boca Raton

If you want to ask Travelin' Joe a question, e-mail him at askjoe@golf.com. Dear Joe, I will be visiting Sun City West (Ariz.) and am looking for some courses to play within 30 miles and at a walking rate of under $40/round. With Sun City West being a retirement community, will they frown on a young 31-year-old walking in to play as a single? Travis Olsen Portland, Ore. They'll frown on you, young whippersnapper, if you attempt to purchase property at your age. You still have to be 55 to do that. The good news is that golf options abound. Start with Sun City South ($35; 623-876-3015, sunaz.com). After playing it three weeks ago, I can say unhesitatingly that Sun City South is the best value in the Phoenix metro area. Architect Tripp Davis and his associate Gary Brawley transformed a mature, though tired 48-year-old layout into a strategic gem that's pure fun. Skillfully placed bunkers have created superb risk/reward opportunities, notably on the 2nd and 12th, a pair of beguiling short par 4s; the trio of par 3s asks for nothing less than crisply struck irons and the green complexes on the back nine would be right at home on a northeastern Golden Age classic. All this for $35? That's enough for anyone to feel young again.
Another option is an old favorite, Hillcrest Golf Club ($30-$49; 623-584-1500, hillcrestgolfclub.com), a 1978 Jeff Hardin/Greg Nash design that played host to the Champions Tour in its early days. It's more Florida golf than Arizona, with wall-to-wall grass, lakes, sprawling bunkers and towering palms -- and even some elevation change, but from start to finish the fun factor and the value are first-rate. Hey, Joe, I'm headed out to Palm Springs, Calif. I am a bit overwhelmed by the number of places to play. I am only there for two days, so I will probably get three rounds in. Any suggestions? Robert Rutter Chicago, Ill. One of golf's great buffets is the Palm Springs area, and if you're willing to pay the freight, there are indeed dozens of premium choices. Since you want to squeeze in 36 in one day, I would do La Quinta Resort's Mountain and Dunes courses ($59-$189; 760-346-7060, laquintaresort.com). It helps that they're side-by-side, thus acing the convenience test, but they're also outstanding Pete Dye tests that dish out all the sharp-edge, railroad-tie banked hazards by the double bogey-ful. Notably though, the aptly named Mountain touches rocky slopes on both nines, with a stunning stretch at 14 through 16. Palm Springs is so much about the mountains and there's no public-access course with better in-your-face interactions.
As a third option, it's hard to pass up the rigors of PGA West's TPC Stadium course, but if you don't feel like getting beat up that bad, try Desert Willow's Firecliff course ($70-$185; 760-346-7060, desertwillow.com), a fabulous Hurdzan-Fry design that features gigantic, attractive sprawls of sand and strategically deployed water hazards. The $150 mid-day rate in high season is acceptable for what the course delivers. Dear Joe, Do you prefer Boca Raton Municipal executive or Red Reef executive? Phil Long Island I've got to admit, Travelin' Joe is stumped on this one. I played my fair share of executive courses years ago, but I haven't sampled these two pint-sized Florida spreads. From a cursory glance at the scorecards, it looks like Boca Raton Muni's executive job is the better test, but Red Reef features more eye candy. Both share a web site (ci.boca-raton.fl.us) and a price tag ($16.25 for outsiders to walk nine holes, $25.75 to ride), but other than that, I'm clueless. Readers who want to weigh in the comments section below, please be my guest.

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More