For affordable golf near Pebble Beach, try this Bayonet Blackhorse-Poppy Hills package

With the AT&T Championship approaching at Pebble Beach, the golfer's mind turns to the Monterey peninsula, and the golfer wonders: is there anywhere near Pebble that doesn't cost so much to play?

An answer comes in the form of a stay-and-play package, a cool tandem offering by Bayonet Blackhorse, a newly renovated 36-hole facility, and Poppy Hills, formerly part of the AT&T rota. Here's the deal: 18-hole greens fees on two of those three courses, and an overnight at one of two hotels: Casa Munras, a hacienda-style hotel in Monterey, or the Embassy Suites Monterey Bay, which offers a hot breakfast buffet with made-to-order omelets.

Prices range from $252 to $274. Or roughly half the price of a round at Pebble Beach. The deal is good through March 31.

For booking reservations at Casa Munras, call (831)-375-2411 or visit their website. For the Embassy Suites Monterey Bay-Seaside, call Andrea Jackson at (831) 241-9116. (Photo: Joann Dost)