Kohler converting St. Andrews landmark into luxury housing, with a view

The Kohler Co. has announced its plans for the Hamilton Grand, a new development in a famous building that overlooks the 18th green of the Old Course.

It was formerly Hamilton Hall, a dorm for the University of St. Andrews, and before that the Grand Hotel, which opened in 1895. The property's third incarnation will be an over-the-top, luxurious residential building. Its 26 units will include two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with butler service, valet parking and a golf concierge. For an extra fee, a private chef and sommelier are available for home-cooking, and residents also get a membership at The Duke's Course, Kohler Waters Spa and all the amenities of the Old Course Hotel. Prices for a 99-year lease will start at £1.35 million.

Floorplans are available at HamiltonGrand.co.uk, and if you're ready to pull the trigger, you can e-mail hamiltongrand@kohler.com. The complete press release is below:

KOHLER, Wisconsin - January 18, 2011 - Kohler Co. today announced official development plans for Hamilton Grand, one of golf's most photographed and iconic buildings. Located adjacent to the Royal & Ancient Golf Club in St. Andrews, Scotland, Hamilton Grand overlooks the 18th Green of the Old Course, The West Sands Beach and the Bay of St. Andrews. Encompassing 26 luxury residences, Hamilton Grand will become the fourth historic property restored and renovated by Kohler Co.

Kohler Co., through its subsidiary, The Old Course Limited, purchased Hamilton Grand in late 2009. In conjunction with the Kingdom of Fife, Kohler Co. held a two-day public consultation and welcomed St. Andrews citizens to learn more about the plans and to provide feedback for restoring the building to its former glory. The meetings were met with overwhelming support, underscoring the fact that Kohler Co. is sensitively developing one of the town's most famous landmarks.

With thorough input from the townspeople and the Fife Council, Kohler Co.'s first step was to officially change the name to "Hamilton Grand," combining the titles of the building's previous uses, the Grand Hotel, which opened in 1895, and Hamilton Hall, the University of St Andrews dormitory named after its Founder Thomas Hamilton.

"Our goal is to restore Hamilton Grand and create a dwelling that will make the people of St. Andrews proud," said Debbie Taylor, President - Hospitality and Real Estate Group, Kohler Co. "We have been honored to work with community members throughout this process. With their support, we are pleased to unveil our plans to the rest of the world."

Hamilton Grand will offer a total of 26 private residences ranging from two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, including a penthouse with expansive 360-degree views and a private balcony. Residents will experience award-winning hospitality with butler service, valet parking and a golf concierge. Hamilton Grand will also feature a Grill Restaurant and Bar, open to the public, and a Members' Library on the ground floor. For an added premium, a private chef and sommelier is available to cook in the comfort of resident's apartments. Residents will have exclusive membership of The Duke's Course, Kohler Waters Spa and all the amenities of the Old Course Hotel including 4 distinct dining experiences.

Featuring unparalleled views of the Old Course, The West Sands Beach and the Bay of St. Andrews, the residences are available unfurnished or fully furnished with handcrafted furniture from Baker, a Kohler-owned company. Signature KOHLER plumbing products will be included in each residence.

"Hamilton Grand will be a unique real estate opportunity for those who want to own a home in the birthplace of golf and a premier destination that is rich in history - the holy grail of golf," said Taylor. "We are looking forward to restoring the building using our restoration expertise, and returning a piece of Scottish history to its landmark status."

Included in Kohler's renovation profile is The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin, which opened in 1918 as a dormitory for immigrant factory workers. The property was restored and reopened as a resort hotel in 1981, and today stands as the Midwest's only AAA Five Diamond Resort Hotel, recognition it has earned for 25 consecutive years. The American Club is included on a list of Historic Hotels of America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The company also restored Riverbend, an estate home constructed in 1923 by Walter J. Kohler, then Governor of Wisconsin and President of Kohler Co. It was considered one of the 40 great mansions of North America. In 2001, Kohler Co. refurbished the estate and re-opened it with 31 rooms and its own spa as an exclusive private membership club.

For additional information on Hamilton Grand, visit www.HamiltonGrand.co.uk.

Notes for Media:- 99 year lease, prices start at £1.35 million-Floor plans can be downloaded at www.HamiltonGrand.co.uk-Rental program available -Membership of The Duke's Course and the Kohler Waters Spa included-Reservations are being taken now hamiltongrand@kohler.com or with Savills: International Tel: + (44) 207 016 3740; New York: (212)-328-2800