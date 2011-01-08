America's Most Overrated Public Course: The South Course at Torrey Pines

If you want to ask Travelin' Joe a question, e-mail him at askjoe@golf.com. For some reason, our course ranking panelists prop up Torrey Pines South in the U.S. Top 100, but I'm not drinking the Kool-Aid. To me, the South is simply a slog — and from a design standpoint, a depressingly dull one.

Don't (entirely) blame Rees Jones: he didn't route the course. In fact, his 2001 renovation upped the drama quotient, even if he did add totally superfluous length.

It's really a relic of the late 1950s, terribly long and open, with few run-up possibilities. Add vapid, mostly elevated greens and a dearth of risk/reward options and you've got a real snoozer.

You'll never forget the experience, but you won't remember many of the holes — making it overrated in my book.