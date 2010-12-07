Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Big Island Country Club: An underdog story

Big-Island-CC-17th The Big Island is known for some of the best golf in both Hawaii and the entire U.S. Most of the famous courses are located along the western Kohala Coast and are affiliated with their namesake resorts, including Mauna Kea, Hualalai and Mauna Lani. Big Island Country Club is different. Located about 15 miles inland and at an elevation of about 2,500 feet, it's common for temperatures to run 15-20 degrees cooler than the coastal courses. After opening in 1997, the Pete and Perry Dye design enjoyed a nice little run, but ownership changed hands several times in a few short years, and the end result was a neglected course with browning grass and dilapidated grounds. A couple of locals told me that driving past it was a pretty depressing sight.
Those days are history.
A new owner, Moshe Silagi, came to the rescue last April and brought in more than 40 workers to begin a massive overhaul. The $1 million renovation calls for everything from restoring bunkers and reseeding fairways to trimming trees and constructing a new clubhouse.
"The previous owners just didn't put in the money to keep the course up, and the rep got out there that things weren't good here," says BICC marketing director John Kitchen. "Silagi has brought the course back to a much nicer state than it had been in. Golfers who have played it have commented on how much better it's been, and how much they enjoyed it."
The project still has long way to go, but add me to the list of golfers who had a good time. At $80 a pop, you can play it three times for less than the cost of one round at Mauna Kea, which I had visited earlier that day. BICC also boasts a few indigenous species not found on the coast, including the delightfully annoying Erckel's Francolin, or "laughing bird," which scoots around fairways and belts out sounds that are strikingly similar to human laughter. (It's a nice touch when the bird sings right after you mis-hit a shot.) The club is also home to the only island green in the entire state of Hawaii, and the par-3's yardage and setup are similar to the famous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
Here's Kitchen with more on the overhaul and his own shot at the signature 17th at BICC. If you listen closely near the middle of the video, you can hear a laughing bird happily squawking.

With so many heavyweight courses in the area, BICC has a steep hill to climb, but the project has potential. In fact, the endgame calls for a new residential community that rings the course. It could turn into a great bargain for folks looking for affordable real estate and good golf in comfortable weather.
And hey, it's fun to pull for an underdog. Ocean-Hammock HAMMOCK THOUGHTS: Things I thought about while lying in the hammock pictured at right:
* Hammocks are awesome.
* It's easy to find a great place to eat on the Big Island (just ask somebody -- anybody -- and they'll give you a recommendation). I grabbed a lunch at Village Burger in downtown Waimea. The head chef, Edwin Goto, is the former executive chef at the posh Mauna Lani Resort, and his menu is loaded with meats and vegetables harvested on the island. The burger quality, but not the price, compares to Kobe beef. My Hawaii Rancher's Beef Burger ran me $8.50, and that included an extra buck for avocado.
* Another great spot: Sansei Seafood Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Queens Marketplace at the Waikoloa Beach Resort. If you perch yourself at the bar, you just might get a few recommendations for rolls that aren't on the menu. Waterfall-hike2 * Let's face it, it's rare for someone to visit Hawaii soley to play golf. That's how I justified totally slacking off conducting further research with a waterfall hike by Hawaii Forest and Trail. A morning cup of coffee is nice -- especially at the Kohala Coffee Mill in downtown Hawi, where my tour ended -- but swimming under a waterfall is an even bigger, better jolt. If you take the tour, I'd recommend my guide, Mark, who keeps the mood light and can describe every plant and animal you'll encounter along the way.
* More underrated golf: the two courses at Waikoloa Resort, the Beach and the Kings'. Waikoloa has more rooms than any other property on the island, and it conducts a slew of family-friendly events at its resort and courses. The par-5 seventh hole at the Kings' (pictured at bottom), is worth the trip. Ross Birch, president of Hawaii Golf Connection and my playing partner for much of the week, called it, "The most spectacular oceanside par 5 in all of Hawaii," before slyly adding, "it's also the only oceanside par 5 in Hawaii." Still, it's pretty sweet.
* Finally, I spent a little time compiling mainland terminology and the Hawaiian equivalents. Here's a simple chart for tourists. MAINLAND TERM........HAWAIIAN EQUIVALENT Hello.............................................Aloha Goodbye......................................Aloha Thank you....................................Mahalo House..........................................Hale Kids..............................................Keiki
Tastes really good.........................It broke da mouth
Sound of honking horns...............Sound of crashing waves
Denny's Grand Slam...................Loco Moco Sterile, concrete office building............Sterile, thatched beach hut Dating Lady Gaga...........................Playing No. 3 at Mauna Kea from the tipsMangos shipped to a supermarket three days ago......Mangos cut from a tree three hours ago Jeff-ritter-waikoloa (Photos: John Kitchen, Jeff Ritter)

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More