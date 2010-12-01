Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Mauna Kea, Lady Gaga and the hardest par 3 in America

Mauna kea resort Aloha and greetings from the Big Island of Hawaii, and the famed Mauna Kea Resort. This is my first installment on my journey to the Big Island, but first, a word on my current digs.
Spectacular.
Sure, I could write more than one word, but they would all mean the same thing. Mauna Kea is open air and hard against the Pacific (even my bathroom has a balcony overlooking the ocean). Toss in some fine dining, a swanky art gallery and the illuminated six-foot manta rays swimming in the ocean just over the cliffs at night, and you're talking about the Ultimate Island Experience. In a related story, I may skip my checkout and see how long I can hide out in a laundry hamper.
As for golf, Mauna Kea Golf Course is a postcard come to life. The course closed for more than a year while undergoing renovations, and after re-opening in December 2009, it promptly reclaimed a spot in Golf Magazine's Top 100 Courses You Can Play. The renovation went heavy on bunkers, which now total 99, and they make a demanding yet photogenic track even more difficult. On the bright side, the course is immaculate, greens are receptive to iron shots and roll true, and, oh yeah, you can see the Pacific on just about every hole. Mauna kea huge Then there's the signature par-3 third hole, which could double as the signature hole for all of Hawaii. (That's it at right. Click to enlarge.) To get the full experience, I decided to try the back tees, which extend the hole to a fairly absurd 272 yards into a cross wind and over a sea-filled gulch that, on this morning, had a few turtles bobbing around in it. The carry is a solid 230, and legend has it that when Jack, Arnie and Gary Player stopped by to christen the course in December of 1964, Player begged off the tips because he didn't think he could clear the ocean.
Playing this hole from the back tee is what I imagine it's like to date Lady Gaga: It's crazy. It's exciting. It's reckless. It makes you the envy of your friends.
And, most of all, you know it's going to end badly.
Here's Mauna Kea Operations Manager Josh Silliman with more info, no words of encouragement, and my ensuing shot at glory.

I gave it a decent rip but came up about 10 yards short. (I have no idea why I decided to pretend to be Matt Lauer at the end of the video; I think I was disoriented from the combination of serenity and a tough shot.) I believe this is the hardest par 3 in America, but go ahead and prove me wrong - what hole is tougher than this? Leave your answer in the comments section below. Until next time - Mahalo. (Photos: Mauna Kea Resort)

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More