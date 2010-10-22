Northern California Grand Golf Adventure, Part 4: Lake Tahoe and the Rubicon Trail

It's hard to believe that we have already come to Day Four of our Northern California Grand Golf Adventure. The week has absolutely flown by - we've played three beautiful golf courses, and now, for our final day, a special treat was in store for us in Lake Tahoe: a ride on the Rubicon Trail. We departed the Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa this morning and took an enthralling drive along the coast of South Lake Tahoe. It was a picture-perfect day, and we drove for over an hour to reach the head of the Rubicon Trail on the other side of the lake. Our driver, Greg, was waiting for us, armed with our vehicle-on-loan for the ride, a sporty Jeep Wrangler. Although the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokees we have been driving around all week are capable of tackling the Rubicon Trail terrain, Greg told us that Wranglers are more prevalent on the Trail, so Clark, Charlotte and I piled in. Even though Greg told us that Jeep has been using the Rubicon Trail as a testing site for all of their trail-rated vehicles for over 50 years, I'll admit, I still felt some mild trepidation. "Not to worry," Greg informed us, "I've never rolled one of these!" Good to know!The beginning of the trail was on the benign side - a few pebbles here and there, but the mostly compacted dirt made the ride relatively smooth. Just as I started to relax, the thrills quickly escalated in the form of flooded areas and extremely big rocks, which Greg drove over with magical ease. I can't believe the size of some of the obstacles we drove over. The Jeep's performance was awesome - at times, our Wrangler climbed several feet into the air to get over a boulder (a definite white-knuckle experience!), only to come softly back to earth again under Greg's watchful eye (and foot). Greg told us that the Rubicon Trail is open to all off-road enthusiasts, but after our ride, I'm pretty sure that the driving is probably best left to a professional! Thanks to Greg, Clark, Charlotte and I arrived back in one piece and with some great pictures.After our Rubicon Trail experience, it was time to head back to the Montbleu for lunch and some leisure time. Clark, Charlotte, Joe and I said our goodbyes and reflected on how much we've accomplished over the past few days. Clark is determined to continue practicing his golf game, and Joe and I are looking forward to receiving updates on his progress in the weeks to come. We've truly had a Grand Golf Adventure, and we thank you for following us throughout our journey. Hope there will be many more to come!