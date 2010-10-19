Menu Close
Courses and Travel

Northern California Grand Golf Adventure, Part 1: Half Moon Bay

Day One of our Northern California Grand Golf Adventure began with brilliant sunshine –- what a welcome difference from the June gloom we experienced earlier this year! Travelin' Joe Passov and I were up early to join our sweepstakes winners Clark and Charlotte Parscal for a pre-golf breakfast with David Feherty at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay's Navio restaurant. We sat down at a cozy corner table overlooking the crashing surf and settled in for a meal with golf's funniest man. If you're a fan of Feherty's monthly column in GOLF Magazine, you already know that he's supremely witty and intelligent, but it's his candid nature and willingness to share his experiences and opinions that make him so fun to be around. Feherty regaled us with stories and anecdotes about everyone from Arnold Palmer to Condoleezza Rice. I don't think I've ever laughed so much before 10:00 a.m. It was a perfect way to start the day! P1-jessica-joe-feherty After breakfast, we headed out to the first tee of Half Moon Bay's Ocean course where Feherty offered critiques of each of our golf swings (a terrifying moment!). Thankfully, Joe and I started off with drives down the middle so we came away relatively unscathed. As it turns out, our sweepstakes winner Clark is fairly new to golf, so Joe and I made it our mission to help him master some of the game's fundamentals, and Feherty pitched in with some instruction as we teed off. Charlotte decided that she would prefer to watch the day's action from the cart, so she documented the events with her camera.
The Ocean course offers a good test, with fast-rolling fairways and greens that only get harder as the afternoon wind picks up. Despite Clark's lack of experience on the golf course, he remained enthusiastic and positive throughout the day, and I'm proud to say that he made some real progress by the round's end. Joe and I both agreed that it was truly refreshing to play with someone who was so genuinely eager to learn about the game.
It was a beautiful day from start to finish, and everyone's excited to head a bit farther south for more golf in the morning. Make sure to check in again tomorrow to see how our group fares at our next venue, one of GOLF Magazine's Top 100 Courses You Can Play: Pasatiempo! Photo courtesy of actiontelevision.com.

