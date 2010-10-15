Heading back west for the Northern California Grand Golf Adventure

Earlier this year, Travelin’ Joe Passov and I visited Northern California and Northwestern Nevada to explore some of the region’s finest places to play. Now, in two short days, we’ll be heading back west to commence our Northern California Grand Golf Adventure with two lucky sweepstakes winners. I can’t wait to go back.

The gorgeous Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay and Montbleu hotel in Lake Tahoe will be providing our accommodations, and we’ll be chauffeured from place to place in an all-new 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

In addition to the three fabulous golf courses on our itinerary, we’ll have breakfast with CBS commentator and GOLF Magazine Sidespin columnist David Feherty (hope he picks up the tab!), and attempt to survive a wild ride on the Rubicon Trail in Lake Tahoe.

Joe and I will be posting daily blogs and videos right here on GOLF.com to document our journey, so make sure to check in throughout next week.

If you need a quick refresher on the great golf in the Northern California area, check out the highlights from our first trip: Travel Feature: Northern California from Golf on Vimeo.