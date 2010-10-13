Ask Travelin' Joe: San Diego and New Hampshire
If you want to ask Travelin' Joe a question, e-mail him at askjoe@golf.com. Hi Joe, I read your San Diego feature online and found that in addition to Torrey Pines you also recommended Aviara and the Crossings at Carlsbad. Any others I should consider? Also, any tips on getting onto Torrey Pines as a single? —Andrew Napora, via e-mail For its walkability and views of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, my value pick is Coronado Municipal ($30-$51; 619-435-3121, golfcoronado.com). Two upscale inland courses worth the journey are Maderas ($170-$210, 858-451-8100, maderasgolf.com) in Poway and Barona Creek ($80-$160; 619-387-7018, barona.com) in Lakeside, both of which are superbly conditioned.
As for Torrey Pines ($61-$272; 800-985-4653, torreypinesgolfcourse.com), for a $43 surcharge you can snag a time by calling 8-90 days in advance (877-581-7171). A cheaper option is walking on and standing by. From 6:15 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., it's first-come, first-served. Dear Joe, My family is planning a trip to Seabrook, N.H., in mid-October. Any courses you can recommend? —Thor Gervasi, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia Wentworth By The Sea Country Club ($125; 603-433-5010, wentworthbytheseacc.com) in Rye offers quirky New England fun with rolling terrain and ocean vistas, but you'll have to stay at the adjacent Marriott (wentworth.com, 603-422-7322) to play.
Nearby in the town of Greenland are Portsmouth Country Club ($50-$105; 603-436-9719, portsmouthcc.net), a handsome Robert Trent Jones Sr. design, and the value-oriented Breakfast Hill ($38-$69; 603-436-5001, breakfasthill.com), a shortish Brian Silva routing that's studded with massive pines and granite boulders.