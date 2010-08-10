Menu Close
'Wear in the World' invades Canada

The Wear in the World challenge made its way to Canada for the final stop before finishing the contest in Oregon. The whole group was feeling the jet lag from the flight from Asia, but happy to be back on North American soil.
Chris and Steve started the trip touring the Olympic village in Whistler before heading to the nearby city of Vancouver. The pair then made their way to Tobiano Golf Club just outside Kamloops, Canada, where they played around on the scenic lakeside course there. Chris tees off at Tabiano from adidas Golf on Vimeo.

After the round, Steve decided to put his Adidas Golf apparel through an extreme test by riding a Sea-Doo on the Kamloops Lake right next to the course. 19th Hole = Sea Doo from adidas Golf on Vimeo. Read more at golf.com/wearintheworld, a
collection of Golf.com blog posts following Adidas Golf's "Wear in the
World" adventure.

