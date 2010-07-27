Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Seniors provide a much-needed post-British Open thrill

Chad Conine is a sportswriter from Texas who spent the summer in Scotland and the town of St. Andrews. He chronicled his golf adventures before this year's British Open, held at the Old Course July 15-18. The week after the British Open hit St. Andrews with a latently depressing thud.
An event that everyone around here anticipated with ever-growing enthusiasm through May, June and July had suddenly come and gone and left town with a South African guy called Louis Oosthuizen, whose name no one is really sure how to pronounce even now, waltzing away with the Claret Jug under his arm. By Wednesday, golf fans were replaced by non-golfing Fifers walking slowly down South Street as they shopped and generally got in my way. My bar-tending buddy Lindsay Allan, who has the bar-tending gift of being able to look directly into my soul, asked me what was wrong, and I had no other answer than to say it felt like it was almost time to go home to Texas.
When my caddie friend Bruce Sorley handed me a four-day ticket to the British Senior Open at Carnoustie, I thanked him with appropriate enthusiasm, but inwardly gave only a half-hearted commitment to use it. My friend Kevin McKenna and I had discussed the possibility of making it up to Carnoustie for the event, so we made further tentative plans to go up on Friday.
We both had our reservations. As it turned out, though, it taught me another valuable lesson about the golf season that is summer in Scotland. Sure, the British Open is massive and world-renowned and sort of electric in its own way. When it comes to bang-for-buck, though, the Senior Open is great as well. McKenna and I arrived at the golf course to find only a smattering of patrons, then realized we could leap-frog around the course and sit close enough to reach out and touch golf stars Tom Watson, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Craig Stadler, Fred Funk and Sandy Lyle.
The Old Course is special, but for watching golf its layout keeps spectators at a distance for most of if not all of the loop. Carnoustie is more accessible, especially with the limited amount of grandstands to get in the way. Of the maybe 2,000 golf fans present on Friday afternoon, the majority followed Watson around the course. That was few enough that when Watson hit his approach shot short of the second green, directly beneath the ropes on the left side of the fairway, McKenna and I moved a few steps in that direction to get an up-close-and-personal view of a legend hitting his chip shot. Watson walked up and briefly teased a 12-year-old kid in shorts and a T-shirt, asking why the lad was out of breath. "I rushed up hear to see you," the boy said with endearing honesty.
To make matters even better, the sunny day and blue skies at Carnoustie meant it was better weather for golf than we had a week earlier at The Old Course. An hour into our adventure, McKenna texted his girlfriend, a sweet waitress called Catherine Farrell from our favorite watering hole, The Dunvegan, that the golf was "Actually amazing!" That pretty much hit it exactly. In fact, the loudest cheer this old sportswriter let loose in two weeks came when Fred Funk drained a 35-foot birdie putt at No. 2.
I think we would've been satisfied with a great day of golf, but then we heard word on the street, or fairway so to speak, that Lehman and Funk had booked a table at The Dunvegan restaurant. Not missing a beat, McKenna and I booked a table there too.
Instead of bugging the pros sitting a few feet away, McKenna and I talked about American football and only casually overheard the guys talking about their rounds, which was still quite a thrill. Lehman and Funk were each gracious enough to carry on a short conversation with us before handshakes were exchanged and they left to get ready for the third round. McKenna and I headed back into the pub where we celebrated a fantastic day.
So I think I can manage to stick around Scotland for a couple more weeks.

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More