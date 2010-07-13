'Wear in the World' in Scotland for Open week

Chris and Steve arrived in Scotland just in time for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. While the guys were lucky enough to tour the Old Course, talk to the pros and sample the local fare, the trip to Scotland wasn't all fun and games.

Adidas challenged them to shoot, edit and produce 30-second promotional videos about adidas Golf apparel while staying in the home of golf.

Check out their videos below and decide for yourself which is the best.

The guys also took a trip to the turn of the twentieth century at nearby Kingarrock Golf Course, where they played a round with hickory clubs, an 1898 golf ball and 1920's-era attire. Watch below as Steve tees off on the ninth hole.

Steve on the 9th tee at Kingarrock from adidas Golf on Vimeo.

