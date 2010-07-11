Peak Values at Primland: Save three bills at this remote Virginia resort

SAVE $300 Primland Resort Meadows of Dan, Virginia

The Donald Steel Package for Four includes lodging for one night in the new Lodge or a Fairway Cottage and one round per golfer at the Donald Steel-designed Highland course, plus lunch. Cottage guests get breakfast and dinner at the Stables Saloon; Lodge guests receive breakfast, afternoon tea and dinner at Elements. Rates start at $1,800 per night, based on four golfers.

866-960-7746, primland.com

SAVE $220 Celtic Manor Resort

Newport, Wales

Plan now for Celtic Manor's "Last Chance to Beat the Best" Package the first week of September. Included is one round on the Twenty Ten Course (host of the Ryder Cup in October), one night's lodging, breakfast, use of the health club and Ryder Cup souvenirs. A post-Ryder Cup package, "Follow in the Footsteps of Giants" is also available. Rates start at $545 per person, per night, based on double occupancy.

866-789-5779, celtic-manor.com

SAVE $275 The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay Half Moon Bay, California

The Unlimited Golf Package at this San Francisco Bay-area resort provides all the golf you can play on the Ocean and Old courses, starting at 2 p.m. the day of arrival and stretching until 7 p.m. on the day of departure, with one night's lodging between rounds. The deal also includes resort fee and free valet parking. Rates start at $629 per room, per night, based on double occupancy, weekdays only.

650-712-7000, ritzcarlton.com/hmb