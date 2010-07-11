Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Peak Values at Primland: Save three bills at this remote Virginia resort

SAVE $300 Primland Resort Meadows of Dan, Virginia

The Donald Steel Package for Four includes lodging for one night in the new Lodge or a Fairway Cottage and one round per golfer at the Donald Steel-designed Highland course, plus lunch. Cottage guests get breakfast and dinner at the Stables Saloon; Lodge guests receive breakfast, afternoon tea and dinner at Elements. Rates start at $1,800 per night, based on four golfers.
866-960-7746, primland.com

SAVE $220 Celtic Manor Resort
Newport, Wales

Plan now for Celtic Manor's "Last Chance to Beat the Best" Package the first week of September. Included is one round on the Twenty Ten Course (host of the Ryder Cup in October), one night's lodging, breakfast, use of the health club and Ryder Cup souvenirs. A post-Ryder Cup package, "Follow in the Footsteps of Giants" is also available. Rates start at $545 per person, per night, based on double occupancy.
866-789-5779, celtic-manor.com

SAVE $275 The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay Half Moon Bay, California

The Unlimited Golf Package at this San Francisco Bay-area resort provides all the golf you can play on the Ocean and Old courses, starting at 2 p.m. the day of arrival and stretching until 7 p.m. on the day of departure, with one night's lodging between rounds. The deal also includes resort fee and free valet parking. Rates start at $629 per room, per night, based on double occupancy, weekdays only.
650-712-7000, ritzcarlton.com/hmb

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More