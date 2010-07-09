Yet More Incentive to Attend the Irish Open

The best one-two punch in golf? Watching the game’s best compete on a great course for a title that matters—and then stepping out to play a great course yourself. An innovative offer from Ireland’s SWING Golf will let you do just that.

The 3 Irish Open Visitor Incentive from SWING consists of a simple package: Play a world-class course at a discounted price and receive a free “Any Day” ticket to the Irish Open at Killarney, July 29-August 1. You may not swing like Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell or Rory McIlroy, but you can follow them at Killarney’s Killeen course, one of the world’s most beautiful inland layouts, then tee off at fabled tracks such as Ballybunion, Waterville or Lahinch, along with 13 other Southwest Ireland courses at various price points. Just tee it up between July 19th through August 8th and you’re in business.

To sign up for the 3 Irish Open Visitor Incentive, contact reservations@swinggolfireland.com, call 353 (0) 667125733 or go to swinggolfireland.com.