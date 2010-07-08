Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Ask Travelin' Joe: New Jersey, Columbus and North Carolina

If you want to ask Travelin' Joe a question, e-mail him at askjoe@golf.com.

Hi Joe,
I have a friend who won a certificate for a twosome at New Jersey's Baltusrol. Unfortunately, four of us are making the trip. If I am not the lucky one, I was looking for advice on a decent course that's in that general vicinity. Any suggestions? Kevin M.
Via email

"Would the two really jealous guys please report to the first tee?" Kevin, if you happen to miss out on Baltusrol, I couldn't blame you for being a little bummed. That said, you'll get over your woes in a hurry at Neshanic Valley Golf Course ($50-$80; 908-369-8200, somersetcountyparks.org). Situated in Neshanic Station, 25 miles southwest of Baltusrol as the crow flies, Neshanic Valley is a $20 million muni with 27 Hurdzan/Fry-designed holes, a 9-hole executive Academy course, a state-of-the-art practice center and the second on-course Callaway club-fitting center built in the U.S.

The Lake/Meadow combo opened first, with the aptly named Lake offering the most risk-reward options, but the Ridge nine is equal to the others in challenge and interest. This treeless spread sports tall grasses, serious bunkering, undulating greens and excellent conditions, especially for a muni. No, it ain't Balty, but Neshanic is nonetheless a soothing salve.

Dear Joe,
What are the best-condition, challenge, beauty-public access courses near Columbus, Ohio (within about 20 miles of downtown Columbus? I want to play at least one on a visit in late July with my teenage high school golf team sons. Cost is not an issue. Thanks,
John P. Ryan
Via email

For the perfect blend of what you're looking for in the Buckeye State, you'll have to drive 45 miles east to Longaberger ($59-$99; 740-763-1100, longabergergolfclub.com), in Nashport, the Arthur Hills design that rates as Ohio's best public course.

For something closer to the number you were looking at, try the vapidly named East Golf Club ($39-$59; 614-855-8600, eastgolfclub.com), a well-wooded Arthur Hills creation in New Albany, seven miles outside the I-270 loop, that's decidedly more interesting than its name. Once the private Winding Hollow Country Club, then known as Tartan East, the layout is terrific even if its name isn't.

Hello, Joe,
My brother and I are going to be staying in Bryson City, N.C. from July 10-July 15. We have a free place to stay in Bryson City. What courses do you recommend in the area? We would be willing to travel within a 1- to 1.5-mile radius. Boone Sutties
Conroe, Texas

Start right down the road with the brand new Sequoyah National Golf Club ($65-$110; 828-497-3000, sequoyahnational.com) in Cherokee, a Robert Trent Jones II/Notah Begay creation in the heart of the Smokies. Narrow, but spectacular defines this tree-studded tribal track that's part of the Harrah's Cherokee Hotel & Casino.

Forty-five minutes to the east, in Asheville is the Grove Park Inn Resort & Spa ($85-$149; 800-438-5800, groveparkinn.com), where the history of the hotel (ten U.S. Presidents have lodged there, including current First Golfer Barack Obama) is exceeded perhaps only by its classic Donald Ross layout, where savvy on uphill, downhill and sidehill lies will come in handy.

For another classic Ross experience at a fraction of the cost, the 6,420-yard, par-72 Asheville Municipal Golf Course ($17-$38; 828-298-1867, ashevilleparks.org) will satisfy. A flat front nine yields to a wildly hilly back side, capped off by the downhill plunge at the 222-yard, par-3 18th.

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More