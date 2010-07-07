'Wear in the World' hits Norway

Chris and Steve got a chance to play the latest (or would is be the earliest?) rounds of their lives as their competition for a job at Adidas arrived in Norway this week. The youngs guns were on the course at midnight in Tromso, Norway.

To celebrate his 24th birthday in style, Steve hit a shot right as the clock struck midnight. Now that's a happy birthday. Later the guys participated in a speed golf contest. Read more at golf.com/wearintheworld, a collection of Golf.com blog posts following Adidas Golf's "Wear in the World" adventure.