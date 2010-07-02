Adidas 'Wear in the World' campaign back for another tour

The folks at Adidas are back with another "Wear in the World" contest, where two lucky participants get to travel around the world, play lots of golf and try to earn a job at the company.

This year's competitors are Chris Dukeminier and Steve Olsen. They will earn points in various challenges on and off the golf course, while traveling to countries such as Germany, Scotland, Dubai, Japan and the U.S. You can keep track of their progress at Adidas's official site, wearintheworld.adidasgolf.com. You can also view their compete itinerary and the list of courses they'll be playing, here.Here on Golf.com, keep up to date at golf.com/wearintheworld, a collection of blog posts following the adventure.