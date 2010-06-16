Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Fairmont courses offer a fantastic St. Andrews starting point

Chad Conine is a sportswriter from Texas who spent the summer in Scotland and the town of St. Andrews. He chronicled his golf adventures before this year's British Open, held at the Old Course July 15-18.I suspect that most first-time golf pilgrims in St. Andrews encounter the Fairmont Resort the way my dad and I did in 2004.Just off the plane the day before, we headed out from St. Andrews to make the 10-minute drive for our first round of Scottish golf at Kingsbarns, and passed along the way the elaborate landscape architecture at the entrance that heralded St. Andrews Bay. Perhaps, unless you're staying at The Fairmont, you drive by and wonder if — assuming The Torrance and The Kittocks courses aren't on your golf agenda for the trip — you're missing something great. Fairmont Well, yeah, considering The Torrance course, like it's neighbor Kingsbarns, will host final Open Championship qualifying in a couple of weeks, it definitely belongs on any list of superior Scotland golf courses and it's sister course, The Kittocks, doesn't take a back seat at all. But most golfers probably run out of money in the golf fund long before they run out of great golf courses just in the Kingdom of Fife.Most likely, the golfers who experience The Torrance and The Kittocks do so because they're staying at the Fairmont Resort — and that's not such a bad way to go."Being set in the home of golf, there's a complete gluttony of golf," Fairmont director of golf Jason King said. "Obviously we have two courses here, but we also offer a shuttle into town and golfers can access The Old Course and the Links Trust courses there. So it's one of the most fantastic setting for golf in the world."Built in 2001, the Torrance and Kittocks, which was originally called Devlin after designer Bruce Devlin, were intended to be the draw to the resort. Sam Torrance designed the course with his name attached and Gene Sarazen is credited on the resort Web site as the original architect of the Kittocks. Recently, the layout of both courses have been reconfigured with the courses swapping some holes so that The Torrance more closely resembles links golf while the Kittocks runs mostly along the edge of the cliffs overlooking the sea."With Bruce Devlin and Gene Sarazen and Sam Torrance you have three designers with very different characteristics and egos in a positive way and they each want to make their stamp," King said. "So we didn't set out to have a main draw course and then a "B" course."The Fairmont courses differ drastically from the courses on either side of it — The Old Course and it's family to the west — including The Castle right next door — and Kingsbarns to the east. With checkered patterns and dramatic bends in the fairways, the courses sort of resemble Arizona golf transported to beautiful, ocean-front property on the Scottish cliffs along the North Sea. So tourists, particularly Americans, might arrive at the Fairmont resort and find it to be somewhat familiar. Heck, you can event ride a golf cart on The Kittocks if that helps ease the adjustment from American golf to the glorious battle that is Scottish links golf."Both courses keep some of the similarities to links golf that should be kept," King said. "You can see that in the bunkering and the way holes set up on the Torrance course. You can see it with the fairways roll toward the sea on the Kittocks course."Staying at The Fairmont means having two fantastic golf courses on the premises and the rest of what St. Andrews golf has to offer just a short shuttle ride away. And at the end of the day, it's hard to beat the view from the back porch of the clubhouse.(Photo: The Fairmont St. Andrews Bay Torrance is one of four course will host final local qualifying for The Open Championship later this month.)

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More