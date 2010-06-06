What's New This Month? The Old American Golf Club at the Tribute

The Old American Golf Club at the Tribute The Colony, TX

Green fees: $150-$175

214-673-2113 thetribute.com This might mark the first time that alums from the University of Oklahoma (architect Tripp Davis) and the University of Texas (consultant Justin Leonard) have gotten together without conflict. Instead, the pair has delivered an agreeable, modern "Golden Age" classic.

Located in a thriving community along Lake Lewisville, 35 minutes north of Dallas, Old American is a 7,174-yard, par-71 layout that whispers rather than shouts its virtues.

There's nothing jaw-dropping here, but nor is there anything harsh or abrupt. The bulk of the challenge is presented by width, angles, wind and skillfully configured bunkers, which along with the imaginative contouring help create indecision — the beating heart of risk/reward golf.

The flatter back nine yields more lake views — notably on the superb 232-yard, par-3 12th. If you warm to wild, windy courses (think Shinnecock Hills or Prairie Dunes), then this is one Old American you'll want to salute.(Photo: Tocrok Productions/Matthews Southwest)