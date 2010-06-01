Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Praise for the new King of Fife justified

Chad Conine is a sportswriter from Texas who spent the summer in Scotland and the town of St. Andrews. He chronicled his golf adventures before this year's British Open, held at the Old Course July 15-18.I read this joke somewhere on the Internet a few days ago:Q — How many hipsters does it take to screw in a light bulb?A — Probably some number you've never even heard of. Kingsview While this particular joke isn't any funnier than any other in the "light bulb" genre, it did ring true for me. Back in Texas, I have more than a few hipster friends. These are people whom I can tell are inwardly rolling their eyes at me when I say I'm going to see U2 at Dallas Cowboys Stadium because they'd much rather take the cool route and see, say, Fleet Foxes at a club in Austin. Most of the time we peacefully coexist, though there was a rather heated argument last December when I had all I could take while discussing the many "best of the decade" album lists that were coming out at the time.However, I'm starting to sympathize a little more with my hipster friends, because it seems I'm sort of becoming a Scottish golf hipster.The pub where I hang out here in St. Andrews is populated by golf tourists, mostly Americans, who come through the door all aglow about the golf they played that day or the golf they're looking forward to the next day. And since it's an ever-changing population, my two most-often-asked questions are "Where did you play today?" and "Where are you playing tomorrow?" Most of the time the answer to at least one, if not both of the questions, is The Old Course or Kingsbarns. This causes me to inwardly roll my eyes and wonder to myself "Why not Crail? Or Scotscraig? Or Ladybank? Or Lundin Links? Or Elie?" or any of the less beaten tracks in the Kingdom of Fife.The Old Course is understandable. The Old Course is The Beatles. But, and this is simply because the current version of Kingsbarns is just 10 years old, the constant adoration of such a new course is kind of like everyone I meet telling me their favorite singer is the latest American Idol winner.But that's just the golf hipster in me.Sometimes I have to put the need to be esoteric aside and realize, once again, that things like golf courses which become hugely popular are more often than not hugely popular because they're just that darn good.That's the truth about Kingsbarns, anyway.Because I planned to stay in St. Andrews for a little more than four months, I put playing Kingsbarns on the back burner while I sunk in my roots elsewhere and got to know some of the courses that not everyone gets a chance to play when they're here. But last Friday I met Mercer Baggs of The Golf Channel at The Dunvegan, the aforementioned pub, and I was anxious to chat with a fellow media type for the first time since I left Texas almost two months ago. He said he was playing Kingsbarns on Sunday and I knew the time had come to head up the road and see the new kid on the block.Kingsbarns was the first course my dad and I played on our initial venture to Scotland in 2004. I remember it was spectacular, but I've also come to understand that just because a golf course is spectacular doesn't mean it's always that much fun to play. But Kingsbarns doesn't fall into this trap.The par-5 12th hole and the par-3 15th — interchangeably Kingsbarns' signature holes — are brilliant but far from impossible. They're challenging but fair, as is the entire course. Kingsbarns has its quirks here and there, like the bowl at the back of the 6th green, but it doesn't sacrifice playability for them.Add to that the customer service at Kingsbarns, which is exemplary — though, that's kind of the norm here in Scotland — and an elegant-yet-comfortable clubhouse make Kingsbarns well worth the 165-pound green fee. After all, an American has already paid at least a grand to fly here, so why start pinching pennies on golf.So I'm going to try to subdue my inner golf hipster. U2 sells out football stadiums for a reason and Kingsbarns attracts tourists like flies for a reason.(Photo: The locker room window at Kingsbarns offers either a pregame or postgame view of a spectacular course.)

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More