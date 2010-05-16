Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

The low down on the extra 40 at the Road Hole

Chad Conine is a sportswriter from Texas who spent the summer in Scotland and the town of St. Andrews. He chronicled his golf adventures before this year's British Open, held at the Old Course July 15-18.ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Tell the average golfer, upon approaching the 17th at The Old Course, that he must back up 40 yards, and he would probably break out in nervous perspiration.
It is, after all, one of the most infamously difficult holes in golf.
But when the pros learned of the change for this summer's Open Championship — they will tee off squarely behind the Old Course Hotel — most of them likely shrugged and thought, "same difference." Some perhaps even breathed a sigh of relief when they heard the whole story.
When the Associated Press reported on the lengthening of the 17th late last month, the move was characterized as a potentially controversial one that could make the Road Hole an absolute circus. It will now play 490 yards and will still include the perils of the Road Hole bunker and the road itself.
But here in St. Andrews, those in the know figure the change will not make much difference. Instead of hitting a 3- or 4-iron off the tee, the pros could hit driver to the same spot. In fact, the change came about not as a way to make the hole more difficult, but as a way to create more give and take.
In 2005, the rough on the right, near the Jigger Inn and adjacent to the typical landing area, was grown out. According to Gordon Moir, director of greenkeeping for St. Andrews Links, the pros didn't like it.
"The players were critical of 17 in 2005 in the fact that to try to get golfers to keep left, the rough on the right hand side, (the R&A) asked us to let that grow," Moir said. "So when we let it grow, it became thick and lush. It was a lost ball if you were in there. By the time we saw that was a problem, it was too late in the day to do anything about it."
The players figured out that hitting the ball in the right rough could mean re-teeing, so they just avoided the potential problem.
On a course walk sometime after the 2005 Open, Moir suggested to R&A secretary Peter Dawson that the tee could be moved back and the rough on the right could be kept at bay — give and take. Less risk to the right, more players hitting driver off the tee, more excitement in general.
"Eventually (Dawson) came to us on one of our walks and said, 'I'm really considering doing that,'" Moir said. "He wanted to get some opinion from some players. That started the process. He canvased opinion off a couple of players, and their feedback was fairly positive. After The Dunhill Cup, it was all systems go to build that tee box."
All systems go for pros to smash a driver off the tee. And just in case, the R&A helped The Old Course Hotel put in errant-Titleist-proof glass in the suites that face the 17th tee. But if the players can avoid bouncing one off the hotel, the extra 40 yards on the 17th will mostly mean a little longer walk.
And, by the way, it's still not a good idea to go left.
"The rough on the left side will be as it's always been," Moir said. "But we'll make sure there's enough fairway on the left side because they've got 40 yards longer to hit the ball."
Then the real fun will begin as the players make the critical choice of playing to the front of the green or challenging the Road Hole bunker — and maybe the road — by taking a shot at the pin tucked on the left side of the green.
"It'll all be risk and reward," Moir said. "We're lucky because we've got the Dunhill Championship, so you can see the top players play it every year. The thing that's become obvious in the last four or five years is that, while some people are still going in the bunker, very few people are going on the road. The distance control with the shorter clubs is so much better."
The more things change, the more the Road Hole will battle players as it always has.

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More