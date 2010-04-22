Sign up for a chance to play Old Macdonald and other top Oregon courses

Would you like to play Old Macdonald before it opens to the public? Then sign up to win the "Oregon Adventurecation: Ultimate Golf Road Trip" contest, sponsored by Travel Oregon. Included in this once in a lifetime opportunity is a foursome at Old Macdonald on May 31, the day before it officially opens, plus custom fittings for Nike Golf drivers and apparel, along with rounds at some of Oregon's other top courses, such as Pacific Dunes and Bandon Trails at Bandon Dunes, Pumpkin Ridge near Portland and Central Oregon's Pronghorn, Brasada Ranch and Tetherow. Airfare, ground transportation and lodging are all included, bringing the total prize value to more than $13,000.Entries for the "Oregon Adventurecation: Ultimate Golf Road Trip" must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, April 23. Because Old Macdonald officially opens June 1, winners must be able to travel May 29-June 4, 2010. The full itinerary and official rules can be viewed at traveloregon.com/dreamtrips/golf.