Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Taking in St. Andrews from the Old Course Hotel

Chad Conine is a sportswriter from Texas who is spending the summer in Scotland and the town of St. Andrews. He'll be chronicling his golf adventures as we approach this year's British Open, to be held at the Old Course July 15-18.The farther we walked down the elegant halls of The Old Course Hotel,
I knew the closer we were to the garden spot.Roomwithview
David Scott, the PGA pro at the hotel, showed me to my suite right after I checked in for a two-night,
three-rounds-of-golf stay. I'm not sure if the Old Course
Hotel folks know this or not, but I'd have been plenty happy with a
room overlooking the car park. As it is, I'm a little overwhelmed.
Scott opened the door to my suite at the end of the hall and I instantly recognized the location. It's right on the corner of the hotel,
looking directly down on the 17th tee — The Road Hole. Oh, it also had
a brilliant view of The Auld Grey Toon, St. Andrews that is, back to
the northeast, and the rest of the Old Course to the northwest. I
could sit in the living room of that suite and watch golfers play
the 16th and 17th holes all day. I might've, but I had a tee time on
The Old Course just after noon. The next day, I was scheduled to play the newest loop at St. Andrews, The Castle.
I can't imagine who might be staying here in the middle of July for
The Open. A sultan? Perhaps. Someone with a private jet and helicopter
rather than a hired Hyundai i10? More than likely.
But right then, it was me, a temporary transplant from Texas. I arrived
in St.
Andrews about two weeks ago, and I'll stay until August. That
moment, sitting there looking out at the "Old Lady," as the locals call
it, and the sea beyond, had to be the highlight of the trip so far. It
certainly outranks anything I managed to do on the links.
My best accomplishment was curling my tee ball around my hotel room on
the 17th, instead of putting it in my suitcase — a distinct and scary
possibility.
Here's the thing: there are plenty of places for golfers to stay in
St.
Andrews. The town and the people here stay ready to host golfers from
around the world. After my two night stay at The Old Course
Hotel, I've returned to a lovely bed-and-breakfast outside of town. If
you want simplicity, it's here. If you want luxury, well, that's here
too. From the 14th fairway, I lined up a shot on the Fairmont Hotel
way off on the horizon. And, of course, The Old Course Hotel provides
5-star luxury in, like I said, the garden spot. After pulling my clubs
out of my compact car there, I looked around for the golf
concierge for a ride to the first tee.
Then I
realized I was a knock-down pitching wedge from the 17th green and a
five-minute walk from the first tee.
It's too much for me, really. I like to grind a little. I expect
things to be difficult. Luxury kind of freaks me out. Ahh, but then I
began my round of golf and I was back in my element. The Old Course
didn't pamper me.Photo: View from the Old Course Hotel. (Chad Conine)

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More