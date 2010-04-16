Taking in St. Andrews from the Old Course Hotel

Chad Conine is a sportswriter from Texas who is spending the summer in Scotland and the town of St. Andrews. He'll be chronicling his golf adventures as we approach this year's British Open, to be held at the Old Course July 15-18.The farther we walked down the elegant halls of The Old Course Hotel,

I knew the closer we were to the garden spot.

David Scott, the PGA pro at the hotel, showed me to my suite right after I checked in for a two-night,

three-rounds-of-golf stay. I'm not sure if the Old Course

Hotel folks know this or not, but I'd have been plenty happy with a

room overlooking the car park. As it is, I'm a little overwhelmed.

Scott opened the door to my suite at the end of the hall and I instantly recognized the location. It's right on the corner of the hotel,

looking directly down on the 17th tee — The Road Hole. Oh, it also had

a brilliant view of The Auld Grey Toon, St. Andrews that is, back to

the northeast, and the rest of the Old Course to the northwest. I

could sit in the living room of that suite and watch golfers play

the 16th and 17th holes all day. I might've, but I had a tee time on

The Old Course just after noon. The next day, I was scheduled to play the newest loop at St. Andrews, The Castle.

I can't imagine who might be staying here in the middle of July for

The Open. A sultan? Perhaps. Someone with a private jet and helicopter

rather than a hired Hyundai i10? More than likely.

But right then, it was me, a temporary transplant from Texas. I arrived

in St.

Andrews about two weeks ago, and I'll stay until August. That

moment, sitting there looking out at the "Old Lady," as the locals call

it, and the sea beyond, had to be the highlight of the trip so far. It

certainly outranks anything I managed to do on the links.

My best accomplishment was curling my tee ball around my hotel room on

the 17th, instead of putting it in my suitcase — a distinct and scary

possibility.

Here's the thing: there are plenty of places for golfers to stay in

St.

Andrews. The town and the people here stay ready to host golfers from

around the world. After my two night stay at The Old Course

Hotel, I've returned to a lovely bed-and-breakfast outside of town. If

you want simplicity, it's here. If you want luxury, well, that's here

too. From the 14th fairway, I lined up a shot on the Fairmont Hotel

way off on the horizon. And, of course, The Old Course Hotel provides

5-star luxury in, like I said, the garden spot. After pulling my clubs

out of my compact car there, I looked around for the golf

concierge for a ride to the first tee.

Then I

realized I was a knock-down pitching wedge from the 17th green and a

five-minute walk from the first tee.

It's too much for me, really. I like to grind a little. I expect

things to be difficult. Luxury kind of freaks me out. Ahh, but then I

began my round of golf and I was back in my element. The Old Course

didn't pamper me.Photo: View from the Old Course Hotel. (Chad Conine)