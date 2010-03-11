Ask Travelin' Joe: Pawleys Island, S.C. and Panama City

If you want to ask Travelin' Joe a question, e-mail him at askjoe@golf.com.

Hi Joe,

I'm going to Pawleys Island, S.C. Any recommendations for 10-20 handicappers? I'm willing to do one splurge and 2-3 days of more modest courses. —Richard Jacobson, Tampa, Fla.

Pay the freight at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club ($110-$200; 843-237-3675, fishclub.com), architect Mike Strantz' masterpiece along the Waccamaw River. It's just 6,526 yards from the tips, but the 140 slope hints at its challenges. Two player-friendly value layouts are the Tradition Club ($69-$118; 877-599-0888, traditiongolfclub.com), an underrated Ron Garl design, and Willbrook Plantation ($116-$157; 843-237-4900, mbn.com), a Dan Maples creation. A variety of online specials and packages can lower fees here by $20 or more.

Dear Joe,

After tax season, a few of us tax guys take a golf trip. Last year we went to Sandestin Resort in Florida, which was great. This year we're thinking of Panama City. Any suggestions on where to stay and play? —Christopher A. Anselmo, Cleveland, Ohio

Plant yourself at the WaterColor Inn (866-426-2656, watercolorinn.com), where April Getaway Package rates for a 4-bedroom cottage start at $171 per golfer, based on four guys sharing. Two superb courses await: Tom Fazio's Camp Creek and Greg Norman's Shark's Tooth, my top hidden jewel in Florida. Next door is another St. Joe property, the sporty Origins layout by Davis Love III. One more that's worth the 20-mile drive is Windswept Dunes ($56-$65; 850-835-1847, windsweptdunes.com) in Freeport.