What's New This Month? The Jim McLean Signature Course at Doral

The Jim McLean Signature Course at Doral Miami, FL

Green Fees: $125-$250

Even good teachers know when to take advice. When Doral turned over the task of reworking its off-campus Silver course to swing guru Jim McLean, he went straight to his pal, legendary architect Tom Fazio.

McLean's goal was to create a layout that could compete with Doral's fabled Blue Monster. Mission accomplished. Existing real estate and boundary issues handcuffed the design team, so the effect is occasionally claustrophobic. But as a test of golf, this blows the Blue Monster away. Still, run-up possibilities to the subtly contoured greens make it playable for most.

You'll surely remember the "Bermuda Triangle," with two beefy par-4s that bracket the island-green par-3 14th. But the opening trio of par 4s, ranging in length from 418 to 446 from the tips, might be Florida's toughest start.

Bottom line: There's a new monster at Doral. For tee times call 305-592-2000 or visit doralresort.com