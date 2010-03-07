Sweet Deals for Spring

Save $230 The Inn at Palmetto Bluff Bluffton, South Carolina

Palmetto Bluff's Ultimate Lowcountry Golf Package includes a two-night stay in a guest cottage, full breakfast daily, 18 holes per person at May River Golf Club and at Harbour Town Golf Links (excluding caddie gratuities), as well as boat transfers from the Inn to Harbour Town. April rates start at $825 per night.

866-706-6565, palmettobluffresort.com Save $170 Horseshoe Bay Resort Marriott Hotel Horseshoe Bay, Texas

April ushers in Horseshoe Bay's "Just Bring Your Swing!" package, which features lodging, unlimited golf on three RTJ Sr. courses, club rental and shuttle service to the courses. Rates start at $310 per person, per night, based on double occupancy.

877-611-0112, hsbresort.com Save $210 Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples

Naples, Florida

The Ritz-Carlton's Fairways and Greens Package includes lodging in a resort-view room or suite, two rounds, including cart, at the next-door Tiburon Golf Club, plus daily American breakfast for two at the Lemonia Restaurant. April rates start at $529 per room per night.

239-593-2000, ritzcarlton.com Save $195 Villas of Grand Cypress Orlando, Florida

Grand Cypress' Tee & Tutor Package includes two nights in a Club Suite, two rounds of Jack Nicklaus-designed golf, a lesson, reduced fees on additional same-day play, practice facility use, and club rental. April rates start at $490 per golfer, based on double occupancy, two-night minimum.

877-330-7377, grandcypress.com