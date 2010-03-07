Premier Resort Close-Up: Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

In August 2005, Hurricane Katrina demolished almost ninety percent of the structures within a half mile of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. But exactly one year later, MGM's Beau Rivage Resort & Casino reopened, following a $550-million renovation.

The Beau Rivage can challenge any Las Vegas property for bells and whistles. Stunning water views from many rooms, a full-service fitness center and spa, a wide range of gaming options and a superb set of restaurants are among the attractions.

Still, the resort's top draw is the Fallen Oak Golf Club. Ranked No. 29 our Top 100 Courses You Can Play, Fallen Oak is a tranquil but tough Tom Fazio beauty that rolls through woods and wetlands on the edge of the DeSoto National Forest. The 7,487-yard layout is laced with lakes and deep bunkers — but not with roads or homes. It's just you, your caddie and nature.

Celebrate your round at Fallen Oak's sunken bar with a Lazy Magnolia Indian Summer Pale Ale, from Mississippi's only microbrewery.

April package rates start at $518 per room per night. 888-750-7111, beaurivage.com (Image Courtesy of Beau Rivage Resort)