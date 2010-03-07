Ben Crenshaw, Bill Coore talk about restoring Pinehurst No. 2

Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore have an impressive portfolio of course designs — Kapalua's Plantation Course, Sand Hills in Nebraska, We-Ko-Pa and Bandon Trails just to name a few.The duo is now getting ready to lend a hand at restoring Pinehurst No. 2. Coore and Crenshaw have been called in to help restore the strategic value and natural aesthetics to Donald Ross's famous design, which will host the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women's Open in 2014.Don't worry, if you have any plans to make a trip to Pinehurst this year, play will not be disrupted at all. The major work will be done when the course closes in mid-November. For more on Coore and Crenshaw's philosophy on restoring Pinehurst No. 2, check out the video below.