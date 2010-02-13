Menu Close
Step Lively into March Values

Save $185 Doral Golf Resort & Spa Miami, Fla.
Doral's Championship Golf Package features 18 holes on the Red, Gold or redesigned Jim McLean Signature courses, a garden-view room, daily breakfast at Terrazza and a one-day golf clinic. Upgrades to play The TPC Blue Monster and the Great White are subject to surcharges and availability. March rates start at $438 per night, based on double occupancy.
800-71-DORAL doralresort.com Save $160 Gold Canyon Golf Resort Gold Canyon, Ariz.
Gold Canyon's Stay & Play Golf Package features 18 holes per night's stay on the Ken Kavanaugh-designed Dinosaur Mountain or Sidewinder courses, casita accommodations and breakfast buffet per golfer, daily. March rates begin at $132.50 per person, per night for Sidewinder, $192.50 for Dinosaur Mountain, based on double occupancy. 480-982-9090 gcgr.com Save $205 Sea Pines Resort Hilton Head Island, S.C.
The Best of Southern Golf Package at Sea Pines includes a deluxe villa plus one round for two players at three courses: PGA Tour stop Harbour Town, Heron Point by Pete Dye and the Ocean course. March rates start at $220 per person, per night, three-night minimum, based on two golfers in a one-bedroom accommodation.
866-561-8802 seapines.com Save $190 Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
The Ponte Vedra Inn Golf Package includes lodging, unlimited golf on two lagoon-dotted courses with cart, a 30-minute clinic daily, a gift set that features golf balls, bag tag, tees and markers, and breakfast daily. March rates start at $365 per night, based on double occupancy.
800-234-7842 pvresorts.com

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

