Step Lively into March Values

Save $185 Doral Golf Resort & Spa Miami, Fla.

Doral's Championship Golf Package features 18 holes on the Red, Gold or redesigned Jim McLean Signature courses, a garden-view room, daily breakfast at Terrazza and a one-day golf clinic. Upgrades to play The TPC Blue Monster and the Great White are subject to surcharges and availability. March rates start at $438 per night, based on double occupancy.

800-71-DORAL doralresort.com Save $160 Gold Canyon Golf Resort Gold Canyon, Ariz.

Gold Canyon's Stay & Play Golf Package features 18 holes per night's stay on the Ken Kavanaugh-designed Dinosaur Mountain or Sidewinder courses, casita accommodations and breakfast buffet per golfer, daily. March rates begin at $132.50 per person, per night for Sidewinder, $192.50 for Dinosaur Mountain, based on double occupancy. 480-982-9090 gcgr.com Save $205 Sea Pines Resort Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The Best of Southern Golf Package at Sea Pines includes a deluxe villa plus one round for two players at three courses: PGA Tour stop Harbour Town, Heron Point by Pete Dye and the Ocean course. March rates start at $220 per person, per night, three-night minimum, based on two golfers in a one-bedroom accommodation.

866-561-8802 seapines.com Save $190 Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Ponte Vedra Inn Golf Package includes lodging, unlimited golf on two lagoon-dotted courses with cart, a 30-minute clinic daily, a gift set that features golf balls, bag tag, tees and markers, and breakfast daily. March rates start at $365 per night, based on double occupancy.

800-234-7842 pvresorts.com