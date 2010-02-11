Pinehurst launches 'Perfecta' experience

Starting March 7, Pinehurst Resort is offering the "Pinehurst Perfecta" package, with unlimited rounds at the resort’s eight courses, including at least one round each on its three top-ranked courses: No. 8, No. 4 and No. 2, site of the 2014 U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. At $1,995 per person for three full days (inclusive of all taxes and service charges), it includes two nights in the Carolina Hotel, $100 gift card, preferred 20% discount on airport transportation from RDU, Tranquility Pass for a soak or steam at the Spa at Pinehurst and choice of the humidor and Macallan Scotch in the new Ryder Cup Lounge.Also included are breakfast and daily dinner, featuring at least one night in the 1895 Grille or steaks in the Carolina Dining Room. For more information visit pinehurst.com.Pinehurst Resort was also recently named one of Golf

Magazine's Premier Resorts.