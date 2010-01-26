New Norman Design in San Antonio takes bite out of Tour player, amateurs

Friday was opening day for the Greg Norman designed TPC San Antonio Oaks course, which will host its first Valero Texas Open in May, but local Tour player Cameron Beckman had a quick review after he got in a few pre-opening preview rounds. "It's tough, very tough. Be sure and bring lots of ammo."

It wasn't clear if he was talking to his fellow Tour players, who will be playing May 14-17 at the Tour's fourth-oldest tournament, or the resort guests of the adjacent J.W. Marriott Resort and club members, who will take to the links the other 51 weeks of the year.

The course can play 7,435 yards from the back tees, and Norman (with Tour design consultant Sergio Garcia) designed 54 bunkers, which covers 140,000 square feet of sand. That means pint-sized Tim Clark could disappear entirely inside the massive sand sculptures, and a resort guest could spend much of their three-day weekend digging themselves out of trouble.

Starting in March, green fees for resort guests are $175, with most local memberships going for $50,000. The price of pain and Tour pleasure in the Alamo City. Beckman holds the current course record at 70. The first amateur score (from a Missouri visitor with a single-digit handicap) was 82, and the ball-loss count was a half dozen from the first writer to play the course.