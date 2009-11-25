Want more distance? Head to the mountains in Bolivia

Lindsay Knowlton and Josh Sullivan are in Bolivia at LaPaz Golf Club, the highest elevation golf course in the world. Teeing off at 10,800 ft. has its advantages, one being more distance. Woody Hochswender, Golf.com's style expert, has some insights on the apparel the two TaylorMade-adidas employees are wearing in the video.

Lindsay and Josh will take their games next to Ushuaia, Argentina, the world's southern-most 18-hole golf course.