Death Valley's Furnace Creek Golf Course has plenty of water, coyotes

Two TaylorMade-adidas employees, Lindsay Knowlton and Josh Sullivan, are traveling around the world and putting their games to the test in extreme environments.

The duo's first stop was Furnace Creek Golf Course in Death Valley, Calif., the world's lowest elevation course at 214 ft. below sea level. Lindsay and Josh's next adventure is in Bolivia, where they will tackle LaPaz Golf Club, the world's highest elevation golf course. They will be blogging about their adventures at wearintheworld.adidasgolf.com and Golf.com, as well as filing Twitter and Facebook updates.