Par 3 in South Africa gives new meaning to 'extreme' golf hole
When you think of amazing par 3s, the 12th at Augusta, the 17th at Cypress Point and the 17th at Sawgrass come to mind.
While the Legend Golf Resort & Safari in South Africa doesn't have the pedigree of an Augusta or Cypress Point, it can lay claim to one of the most extreme par 3s in the world. The Extreme 19th hole starts with a helicopter ride up the Hanglip Mountain to a tee 1,410 feet above the green. Players then hit to an Africa-shaped green below with a large waste bunker surrounding it. There are three sets of tees, so club selection will vary, but when Padraig Harrington played it, he nailed a driver into the bunker and got up and down to record the first par on the hole.Several other top pros have played the extreme hole, including Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose and Retief Goosen (pictured above right). Four different cameras allow you to track the ball's flight pattern, and scores are kept on a leaderboard at legendgolfsafari.com. No one has made a birdie yet.